Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray rally Aces past Mystics 88-77 for fourth straight victory

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jackie Young had 26 points, Chelsea Gray scored 22 and the Las Vegas Aces rallied for their fourth straight victory, beating the Washington Mystics 88-77. Young sank 8 of 12 shots from the floor, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for Las Vegas (10-6). Gray did her damage on 8-for-9 shooting, hitting all three of her shots from beyond the arc and all three of her foul shots, adding four assists. Tiffany Hayes scored 17 for the Aces on 5-for-8 shooting with two 3-pointers. A’ja Wilson totaled 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Stefanie Dolson finished with 23 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for Washington (4-15).

