Jackie Bradley Jr cut by Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. was cut by the Kansas City Royals after batting .133 with one homer and six RBIs in 43 games. Bradley was designated for assignment before a series opener against the Cincinnati Reds. The 33-year-old had signed a $900,000, one-year contract with Kansas City. Kansas City has seven days to trade Bradley or place him on waivers. Bradley was 14 for 105 at the plate this season with five doubles. He has a .225 average with 109 homers and 449 RBIs in 11 big league seasons, mostly with Boston.

