Jack Zyska’s home run sends UCF into Tallahassee Regional final

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jack Zyska broke a tie with a seventh-inning home run and Central Florida went on to defeat Stetson 5-2 in an elimination game at the Tallahassee Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Stetson carried a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning before UCF rallied with three runs. The Knights scored their final run in the eighth. In the seventh, Andrew Sundean tied it with a two-out pinch-hit double that scored Andrew Brait. Zyska followed with a two-run homer to left for a 4-2 lead. In the eighth, Braden Calise homered to left for the final score. UCF will play Florida State in the championship round.

