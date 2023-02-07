Jack Sock wins at Dallas Open, set to face top-seeded Fritz

DALLAS (AP) — Wild-card entry Jack Sock has opened with a three-set victory over Ilya Ivashka at the Dallas Open. The win sets up a meeting with top-seeded fellow American Taylor Fritz. Sock broke Ivashka’s serve in the final game to win the match. Ivashka fell behind 2-0 to start the final set but broke Sock to get back on serve. The eighth-ranked Fritz is back for the second Dallas Open after losing in the semifinals in the inaugural edition of the indoor hard-court event last year. Defending champion Reilly Opelka isn’t in the field.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.