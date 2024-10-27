Jack Martin’s 43-yard field goal as time expires sends Houston past Utah 17-14

HOUSTON (AP) — Jack Martin kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired and Houston rallied for a 17-14 win over Utah. A.J. Haulcy intercepted a Brandon Rose pass with 1:55 remaining to set up Houston at its own 46. The Cougars then ran it eight straight times to the Utah 25 to set up Martin’s field goal. Zeon Chriss was 6 of 13 for 61 yards passing with two touchdowns and he rushed for 45 yards for Houston (3-5, 2-3 Big 12). Rose completed 7 of 15 passes for 45 yards for the Utes (4-4, 1-4), which lost its fourth straight game.

