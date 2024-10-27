Jack Martin’s 43-yard field goal as time expires sends Houston past Utah 17-14

Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson, left, loses the ball as he's sacked by Houston linebacker Latreveon McCutchin, center, as offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) closes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Wyke]

HOUSTON (AP) — Jack Martin kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired and Houston rallied for a 17-14 win over Utah. A.J. Haulcy intercepted a Brandon Rose pass with 1:55 remaining to set up Houston at its own 46. The Cougars then ran it eight straight times to the Utah 25 to set up Martin’s field goal. Zeon Chriss was 6 of 13 for 61 yards passing with two touchdowns and he rushed for 45 yards for Houston (3-5, 2-3 Big 12). Rose completed 7 of 15 passes for 45 yards for the Utes (4-4, 1-4), which lost its fourth straight game.

