Jack Leiter, son of Al, to make major league debut for Rangers on Thursday against Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Jack Leiter, the 23-year-old son of former major league pitcher Al Leiter, is to make his major league debut for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. Texas says it intends to select the contract of Leiter from Triple-A Round Rock, where he is 1-1 with a 3.73 ERA in two starts and one relief appearance this season. Taken second overall in the 2021 amateur draft from Vanderbilt, Leiter has pitched 14 1/3 innings this season with 25 strikeouts and three walks. He struck out 10 over six innings against Oklahoma City last Friday.

