Jack Hughes to miss second NHL meeting of the Hughes brothers with upper-body injury

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The second meeting of the three Hughes brothers in an NHL game is going to be a minus one. All-Star center Jack Hughes of the Devils was sidelined with an upper-body injury and will not join brother Luke Hughes and New Jersey in a game against Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night at the Prudential Center. Devils coach Lindy Ruff said Jack Hughes was injured in the Devils’ 4-2 win over the Blackhawks on Friday night, a game that also saw Chicago’s Connor Bedard, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, sustain a broken jaw.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.