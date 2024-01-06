Jack Hughes to miss second NHL meeting of the Hughes brothers with upper-body injury

By The Associated Press
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brett Seney (62) is checked into the boards by New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The second meeting of the three Hughes brothers in an NHL game is going to be a minus one. All-Star center Jack Hughes of the Devils was sidelined with an upper-body injury and will not join brother Luke Hughes and New Jersey in a game against Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night at the Prudential Center. Devils coach Lindy Ruff said Jack Hughes was injured in the Devils’ 4-2 win over the Blackhawks on Friday night, a game that also saw Chicago’s Connor Bedard, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, sustain a broken jaw.

