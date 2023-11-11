Jack Howes’ field goal as time runs out gives Maryland 13-10 win over turnover-plagued Nebraska

By KENT WOLGAMOTT The Associated Press
Maryland's Kaden Prather (1) dives for a pass just out of reach against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca S. Gratz]

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jack Howes made a 24-yard field goal as time ran out to lift Maryland to a 13-10 win over Nebraska. Maryland’s victory was its first since late September and snapped a four-game losing streak and made the Terrapins bowl eligible. Nebraska dropped its second straight game and still to win one of its last two games to play in a bowl for the first time since 2016.

