Jack Howes’ field goal as time runs out gives Maryland 13-10 win over turnover-plagued Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jack Howes made a 24-yard field goal as time ran out to lift Maryland to a 13-10 win over Nebraska. Maryland’s victory was its first since late September and snapped a four-game losing streak and made the Terrapins bowl eligible. Nebraska dropped its second straight game and still to win one of its last two games to play in a bowl for the first time since 2016.

