Jack Hoover throws for 356 yards, three TDs as TCU beats Kansas 38-27 at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Hoover threw for 356 yards and three touchdowns, JP Richardson returned a second-half punt 89 yards for a go-ahead score, and TCU pulled away to beat Kansas 38-27 on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium. Jack Bech had 131 yards receiving and two touchdowns while Cam Cook had a TD run for the Horned Frogs. They improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12 by improving to 11-1 against Kansas since becoming conference rivals 12 years ago. The Jayhawks dropped to 1-4 and 0-2 in the league with their fourth consecutive loss. Jalon Daniels was 15 of 34 for 179 yards with a touchdown and a pick for Kansas, while Daniel Hishaw and Devin Neal had TD runs.

