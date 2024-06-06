Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire cut as England names European Championship squad

Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish are the biggest names to be cut from England’s squad as manager Gareth Southgate has named his final 26-man selection for the European Championship. Tottenham playmaker James Maddison was also left off the list for the tournament which starts in Germany on June 14. While injury has ended Maguire’s hopes of playing at a third major international tournament, Grealish has paid the price for his lackluster season at Premier League champion Manchester City. Despite an injury-disrupted season defender Luke Shaw was included.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.