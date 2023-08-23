Jack Flaherty scratched from start for Orioles against Blue Jays

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jack Flaherty was scratched from his start Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays because he didn’t “quite feel right” following his last appearance. He declined to elaborate as to whether those issues were mechanical or physical. However, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that Flaherty was dealing with “general soreness” and the club believed it was prudent to skip his start. Dean Kremer was moved up a day to replace Flaherty, who was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 1. Kremer was pitching on six days’ rest following his last start in San Diego on Aug. 16.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.