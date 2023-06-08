Jack Draper to miss Wimbledon because of shoulder injury

LONDON (AP) — Jack Draper will miss Wimbledon because of a shoulder injury that forced him out of the French Open. The 21-year-old British player says he needs time to recover from his latest injury setback. At Roland Garros last Monday, Draper retired from his first-round match against Tomas Martin Etcheverry while trailing by a set and 1-0. The 6-foot-4 left-hander had hoped to make his third appearance at the All England Club next month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.