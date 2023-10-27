Jace Peterson replaces pitcher Slade Cecconi on Diamondbacks’ World Series roster, adding extra bat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks added an extra bat for the World Series, putting Jace Peterson on the roster and dropping pitcher Slade Cecconi for the matchup against the Texas Rangers. Texas went with the same 26 players from its AL Championship Series victory over the defending champion Houston Astros. Peterson, acquired from Oakland on July 31, appeared in two games in the NL Division Series against Milwaukee. In his only plate appearance, he grounded out as a pinch hitter for Evan Longoria in the eighth inning of 4-2 win over the Brewers that completed a three-game sweep.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.