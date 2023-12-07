Jace Carter scores 14 points as No. 21 Texas A&M routs DePaul 89-64

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jace Carter scored 14 points and Wade Taylor IV and Henry Coleman III added 13 each as No. 21 Texas A&M raced to a 32-point halftime lead and cruised to a 89-64 win over DePaul. The Aggies made 14 3-pointers, which is tied for second-most in school history. Texas A&M (7-2) led 62-30 at halftime, scoring its most points in a first half since getting 65 against Grambling in 2006. The Aggies made 11 of their 3-pointers before the break, led by four from Carter and three from Taylor.

