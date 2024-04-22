Jac Caglianone’s 9-game HR streak ties record. It’s one of few bright spots in Gators’ tough season

Florida’s Jac Caglianone continues to shine in what otherwise has been a dismal season by the program’s standards. The two-way star and projected top-five pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball draft tied the NCAA record when he homered for a ninth straight game in a loss at Vanderbilt on Friday. Nevada’s Tyler Bosetti in 2021 became the first player to go deep in nine straight games. Caglianone’s 23 homers are second in the nation behind Charlie Condon’s 26 for Georgia. Caglianone connected 33 times last season to lead the nation.

