Jabrill Peppers practices with Patriots amid ongoing domestic violence case

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers said his legal team is cooperating with the NFL’s ongoing investigation, but isn’t sure when he might be back after being removed from the commissioner exempt list and becoming eligible to participate in practice and play in the team’s games. Peppers was back in the Patriots’ facility and participated in a workout with his teammates for the first time since being placed on the list on Oct. 9, two days after he was arrested and charged with shoving his girlfriend’s head into a wall and choking her. The league said Monday that its review is ongoing and not affected by the change in Peppers’ roster status. Patriots coach Jerod Mayo left the possibility open of him playing again this season.

