Jabeur wins Ningbo Open. Pegula and Kudermetova reach final in Tokyo

NINGBO, China (AP) — Top-seeded Ons Jabeur won her fifth career title at the Ningbo Open with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over teenager Diana Shnaider. The seventh-ranked Jabeur who is a three-time Grand Slam finalist raced to victory in 78 minutes. At the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, second-seeded Jessica Pegula’s impressive week continued as the American surged to a 6-2, 6-3 win over fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari in the semifinals. Pegula has lost just nine games in her three matches and will meet eighth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova in Sunday’s final.

