Jabeur rallies past Pegula, Sakkari wins again at WTA Finals

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ons Jabeur has rallied for a three-set victory over Jessica Pegula at the WTA Finals. The victory keeps alive the U.S. Open finalist’s hopes of advancing out of group play in the season-ending event. The second-ranked Jabeur won the last three games in each of the second and third sets in a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory. Jabeur and No. 3 Pegula both lost their opening matches in round-robin group play. Fifth-ranked Maria Sakkari beat No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-4 in a meeting of players who won their opening matches.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Jessica Pegula reacts after losing a point in the six game of the third set of her match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during round robin-play on day three of the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Jabeur won 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)
Fans holding Tunisian flags cheer for Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during the third set of her match against Jessica Pegula in round robin-play on day three of the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Jabeur won 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)
Jessica Pegula returns a shot to Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during round-robin play on day three of the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)
