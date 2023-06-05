Jabeur defeats Pera in straight sets to reach French Open quarterfinals, next plays Haddad Maia

By The Associated Press
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur plays a shot against Bernarda Pera of the U.S. during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christophe Ena]

PARIS (AP) — Ons Jabeur has reached the French Open quarterfinals for the first time. The seventh-seeded Tunisian defeated unseeded American Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-1 on Monday. Pera could not win a single game on her serve. Jabeur will next take on 14th-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia, who prevailed over Sara Sorribes Tormo after a nearly four-hour marathon. Later Monday, No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek will face Lesia Tsurenko at Court Suzanne Lenglen, while No. 6 Gauff takes on Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. In the men’s bracket, No. 4 Casper Ruud is up against Nicolas Jarry and No. 6 Holger Rune takes on No. 23 Francisco Cerundolo.

