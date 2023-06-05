Jabeur defeats Pera in straight sets to reach French Open quarterfinals, next plays Haddad Maia

PARIS (AP) — Ons Jabeur has reached the French Open quarterfinals for the first time. The seventh-seeded Tunisian defeated unseeded American Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-1 on Monday. Pera could not win a single game on her serve. Jabeur will next take on 14th-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia, who prevailed over Sara Sorribes Tormo after a nearly four-hour marathon. Later Monday, No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek will face Lesia Tsurenko at Court Suzanne Lenglen, while No. 6 Gauff takes on Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. In the men’s bracket, No. 4 Casper Ruud is up against Nicolas Jarry and No. 6 Holger Rune takes on No. 23 Francisco Cerundolo.

