Jabeur advances to second-straight Charleston Open final

By The Associated Press
Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, looks to her coach after a shot to Daria Kasatkina, of Russia, during a semifinal game at the Charleston Open tennis tournament in Charleston, S.C., Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mic Smith]

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Second-seeded Ons Jabeur returned to the Charleston Open finals for a second straight year after a rain-delayed 7-5, 7-5 victory over No. 3 seed Daria Kasatkina on Saturday. Jabeur had lost the championship here to Belinda Bencic. Jabeur will play either top-seeded Jessica Pegula or the fourth-seeded Bencic, who play Saturday night should the weather hold. Jabeur advanced to her first final of the season and won her 10th semifinal match in 12 times reaching a tournament’s final four.

