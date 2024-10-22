Ja Morant’s return helps Memphis but the future is unclear for the 2-time All-Star and the Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — GG Jackson II never played alongside Ja Morant during his first NBA season and only watched the two-time All-Star take the court in nine games for the Memphis Grizzlies. He saw enough to know now that Morant is back on the court everyone’s role changes. Morant is the point guard who makes the Grizzlies run. Memphis had a 27-55 record with Morant limited to nine games by suspension and a season-ending shoulder injury. Morant says the time he spent in recovery helped him rearrange his priorities. Memphis opens the season Wednesday at Utah.

