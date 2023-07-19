Ja Morant’s friend arrested over 2022 fight at All-Star’s home

By The Associated Press
FILE - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) plays during the second half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, April 26, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. On Monday, July 10, 2023, an arrest warrant was issued for Davonte Pack, a close friend of the Memphis Grizzlies star, stemming from a fight during a pickup basketball game at the player's home last year, authorities said. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brandon Dill]

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A close friend of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been arrested on a misdemeanor warrant over a fight during a pickup basketball game at the player’s home last year. Davonte Pack was booked Wednesday into the Shelby County Jail for assault with bodily harm stemming from the July 2022 altercation in which a teenager says in a lawsuit that the All-Star guard and Pack punched him. The warrant was issued July 10. That was the same day Morant’s lawyers argued the teen’s lawsuit against Morant should be dismissed because the guard acted in self-defense. Pack is scheduled for a court appearance Thursday.

