Ja Morant returns for Grizzlies vs. Blazers after missing 8 games with injuries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant is in the lineup for the Grizzlies against Portland after missing Memphis’ previous eight games with hip and pelvic muscle injuries. The two-time All-Star guard had been listed as questionable. The Grizzlies announced about 45 minutes before the game that he would play against the Trail Blazers. Morant was injured on a drive to the basket in the second half of the Grizzlies’ 131-114 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 6. He is averaging 20.6 points in eight games this season. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said he would be “minute-conscious” with Morant.

