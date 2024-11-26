Ja Morant makes immediate impact for Grizzlies against Blazers after missing 8 games with injuries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant made an immediate impact with the Memphis Grizzlies in his return to the lineup after missing eight games — and almost three weeks — with hip and pelvic muscle injuries. Morant, playing for the first time since he was injured on Nov. 6, scored 20 of his 22 points in the first half, added 11 assists and helped the Grizzlies to a 123-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. The two-time All-Star guard said he felt good and looked good.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.