J-Rod Show goes on at All-Star with record Home Run Derby amid challening season

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez’s All-Star Home Run Derby turned out just like his career so far — a show-stopping, must-see start, followed by a relative bummer in Round 2. Rodríguez hit a record 41 homers in the first round, then lost to Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the semifinals. There’s no doubt this season hasn’t matched the lofty expecations Rodríguez and the team had after his sensational rookie year. Already committed to competing in the Home Run Derby, Rodríguez was an injury replacement on the American League roster after injuries to outfielders Yordan Alvarez and Mike Trout created an opportunity for Rodríguez to be added.

