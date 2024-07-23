J.P. Crawford has hairline fracture in pinky after taking HBP in first inning

SEATTLE (AP) — Mariners SS J.P. Crawford is likely headed for a stint on the injured list after suffering a hairline fracture in his right pinky in Seattle’s 3-1 Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Crawford left the game after he was hit on the right hand by an 86-mile per hour changeup from Angels starter Tyler Anderson. After being attended to by the Mariners training staff, Crawford finished running the bases, and scored the Mariners’ only run on Cal Raleigh’s single. However, Crawford was replaced by Dylan Moore at shortstop in the top of the second inning, with Luke Raley taking over for Moore at first base.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.