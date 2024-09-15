J.K. Dobbins somersaults into end zone, proving the Chargers RB is all the way back from injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — As he raced toward the end zone at the end of a 43-yard run, J.K. Dobbins had only one thought in his mind: Don’t get caught. Well, that and, why not cap this run off with something special? Dobbins somersaulted his way into the end zone Sunday for his second touchdown of the season, helping the Los Angeles Chargers romp past the Carolina Panthers 26-3 for their second straight win to open the season under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.