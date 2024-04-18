J.K. Dobbins signs with Chargers, continuing the trend of former Ravens heading to LA

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Running back J.K. Dobbins signed a one-year contract with the Chargers on Thursday, continuing the run of former Baltimore Ravens coming to Los Angeles. Dobbins is the fourth former Ravens player signed by general manager Joe Hortiz, who joined the Chargers in February after a long tenure in Baltimore, including the past 10 as director of college scouting. Dobbins averaged 5.8 rushing yards per carry the past four seasons, which leads the league among players with a minimum of 200 rushing attempts. However, he has played in only nine games the past three seasons because of injuries.

