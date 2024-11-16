J.J. Starling scores career-high 38, Syracuse outlasts Youngstown State 104-95 in 2OT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — J.J. Starling scored a career-high 38 points, Eddie Lampkin and Donnie Freeman had double-doubles and Syracuse defeated Youngstown State 104-95 in double overtime. Lampkin had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Orange and Freeman delivered 19 points and 12 rebounds. Starling blew past his previous career-high of 26. He scored 21 points in the second half and 10 in the overtime periods. In the second OT, Elijah Moore hit a 3-pointer for Syracuse and Lampkin scored the next seven points for the Orange to give them a 96-91 lead with a little under two minutes remaining. Moore and Starling each made two free throws in the final minute to wrap it up.

