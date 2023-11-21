J.J. McCarthy’s meditation routine helps him clear mind to lead No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 2 Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan star quarterback J.J. McCarthy meditates roughly two hours before games. Amid a sign-stealing saga and a matchup with archrival Ohio State, McCarthy says his routine helps tremendously. McCarthy will lead the Wolverines against the Buckeyes on Saturday with the victors earning a spot in the Big Ten championship game and likely a bid to the College Football Playoff. McCarthy says he spends 20 to 30 minutes meditating each morning, He does it for 10 to 15 minutes on game days after the bus arrives at the stadium and before he warms up with teammates.

