J.D. Martinez makes his Mets debut after he was sidelined by back issues

NEW YORK (AP) — Six-time All-Star J.D. Martinez has joined the New York Mets. He made his debut for the team Friday more than a month after he signed, and he’s hopeful the back woes that delayed his debut are a thing of the past. Martinez batted fifth against the St. Louis Cardinals. Manager Carlos Mendoza is hopeful Martinez can spark a lineup that has scored three runs or fewer 12 times in 24 games this season. Martinez is playing on a one-year deal worth $12 million, with $7.5 million deferred. He played two rehab games for Triple-A Syracuse before joining the Mets.

