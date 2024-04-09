J.D. Martinez has shot to address lower back tightness, further delaying debut with Mets

ATLANTA (AP) — All-Star J.D. Martinez has been given a shot to address lower back tightness that has delayed his debut with the New York Mets. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza says he spoke with Martinez, who has been working at the team’s facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after signing a $12 million, one-year contract on March 24. Mendoza says the 36-year-old Martinez experienced similar lower back soreness following spring training last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mendoza says the development with Martinez’s back was “nothing too concerning” and added the decision was made “to take care of it right now.”

