J.D. Martinez finalizes $12 million, 1-year contract with the New York Mets

By The Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' J.D. Martinez watches his two-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chris Flexen during the first inning of a baseball game Sept. 28, 2023, in Denver. Martinez has a new home, agreeing to a $12 million, one-year contract with the New York Mets on Thursday, March 21, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — J.D. Martinez and the New York Mets have finalized a $12 million, one-year contract. The 36-year-old designated hitter gets a $2.5 million signing bonus, $2 million this year and $7.5 million in deferred money, payable in $1.5 million installments each Jan. 15 from 2034-38. Martinez hit .271 with 33 homers and 103 RBIs in just 113 games last year for the Los Angeles Dodgers, providing solid value on the one-year, $10 million contract he signed before the season. Back and groin problems limited his availability.

