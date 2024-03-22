J.D. Martinez agrees to $12 million, 1-year contract with the New York Mets, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — J.D. Martinez has a new home, agreeing to a $12 million, one-year contract with the New York Mets. A person familiar with the deal confirmed the move to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The New York Post was the first to report the move. Martinez hit .271 with 33 homers and 103 RBIs in just 113 games last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 36-year-old slugger was one of the top free agents left on the market.

