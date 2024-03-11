J.D. Davis released by San Francisco Giants after beating team in arbitration

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Third baseman J.D. Davis was released by the San Francisco Giants after beating the team in salary arbitration and will get just over $1.1 million in termination pay rather than a $6.9 million salary. Davis was awarded the salary last month by a three-person panel rather than the team’s $6.55 million offer. Under baseball’s collective bargaining agreement, negotiated contracts for arbitration-eligible players are guaranteed, while salaries decided by an arbitration panel are not. That allowed the Giants to release Davis for 30 days’ termination pay, which came to $1,112,903.

