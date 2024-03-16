J.D. Davis and Oakland Athletics finalize $2.5 million, 1-year contract

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Third baseman J.D. Davis and the Oakland Athletics finalized a $2.5 million, one-year contract on Saturday, a deal that allows him to earn $1 million more in performance bonuses. Davis would get $100,000 each for 250 and 350 plate appearances, $150,000 apiece for 400 and 450 and $250,000 each for 500 and 550. He receives an additional $1,112,903 in termination pay from the San Francisco Giants, which is 30 days salary from the $6.9 million, one-year deal he won in arbitration. Davis, who turns 31 next month. Davis hit .248 with 18 homers and 69 RBIs last year

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.