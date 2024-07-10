J.B. Bickerstaff says there’s proof he can turn around Pistons after doing it with Cavaliers

DETROIT (AP) — J.B. Bickerstaff believes he can be the coach to finally turn around the Detroit Pistons, a once-proud franchise that has had the NBA’s worst record the last two seasons. The Pistons, who have lost a league-record 14 straight playoff games dating to 2008, hired Bickerstaff after he was fired by the Cleveland Cavaliers, a franchise the coach helped improve over four seasons. Bickerstaff said Wednesday when he was formally introduced as Detroit’s third coach in three years that he has the experience to get the job done.

