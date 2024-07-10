J.B. Bickerstaff says there’s proof he can turn around Pistons after doing it with Cavaliers

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff shouts at his team during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic, May 3, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth season with coach Bickerstaff, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday, June 30, on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

DETROIT (AP) — J.B. Bickerstaff believes he can be the coach to finally turn around the Detroit Pistons, a once-proud franchise that has had the NBA’s worst record the last two seasons. The Pistons, who have lost a league-record 14 straight playoff games dating to 2008, hired Bickerstaff after he was fired by the Cleveland Cavaliers, a franchise the coach helped improve over four seasons. Bickerstaff said Wednesday when he was formally introduced as Detroit’s third coach in three years that he has the experience to get the job done.

