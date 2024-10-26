J.B. Bickerstaff returns to Cleveland and gets mixed reaction from fans as Detroit’s coach

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff listens to a video tribute during a time out in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he coached the past five years, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

CLEVELAND (AP) — J.B. Bickerstaff came back as the enemy. There were times he felt like one when he coached in Cleveland. Bickerstaff, who was fired by the Cavaliers after they got knocked out the playoffs last season, returned as Detroit’s coach on Friday night. The NBA schedule makers set up the reunion just two games into the season. Bickerstaff got a mixed reaction from Cleveland fans, some of whom don’t fully appreciate his hand in the club’s rebuild over the past few seasons. Before the game, Bickerstaff said he was proud of the job he and his staff did with the Cavs.

