J.B. Bickerstaff returns to Cleveland and gets mixed reaction from fans as Detroit’s coach

CLEVELAND (AP) — J.B. Bickerstaff came back as the enemy. There were times he felt like one when he coached in Cleveland. Bickerstaff, who was fired by the Cavaliers after they got knocked out the playoffs last season, returned as Detroit’s coach on Friday night. The NBA schedule makers set up the reunion just two games into the season. Bickerstaff got a mixed reaction from Cleveland fans, some of whom don’t fully appreciate his hand in the club’s rebuild over the past few seasons. Before the game, Bickerstaff said he was proud of the job he and his staff did with the Cavs.

