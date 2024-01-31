Izzo claims 700th victory in Michigan State’s 81-62 romp over Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jaden Akins sank seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points to help Michigan State coach Tom Izzo notch his 700th career victory with an 81-62 romp over Michigan. Izzo, who took the reins at Michigan State in 1995 for his first and only head coaching job, has 288 losses. He becomes the 38th men’s coach to accomplish the feat. Izzo was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016. Akins, a junior, made 8 of 13 shots for the Spartans (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten Conference), who beat the Wolverines (7-14, 2-8) for a sixth straight time at home. Jaelin Llewellyn scored 18 to lead the Wolverines, who have lost four in a row and nine of their last 10.

