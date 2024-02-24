Iwobi scores stoppage-time winner as Fulham beats Man United 2-1 in Premier League

By The Associated Press
Fulham's Alex Iwobi celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.(AP Photo/Dave Thompson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Alex Iwobi struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Fulham beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League for a first victory at Old Trafford since 2003. The former Everton and Arsenal midfielder finished off a counterattack in the seventh minute of time added on shortly after Harry Maguire looked to have salvaged a point for United. Maguire pounced on a rebound to score in the 89th minute and cancel out a 65th-minute strike from Fulham defender Calvin Bassey. United looked to be finishing the stronger as it pushed for a late winner but was caught out by Iwobi.

