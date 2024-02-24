Iwobi scores stoppage-time winner as Fulham beats Man United 2-1 in Premier League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Alex Iwobi struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Fulham beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League for a first victory at Old Trafford since 2003. The former Everton and Arsenal midfielder finished off a counterattack in the seventh minute of time added on shortly after Harry Maguire looked to have salvaged a point for United. Maguire pounced on a rebound to score in the 89th minute and cancel out a 65th-minute strike from Fulham defender Calvin Bassey. United looked to be finishing the stronger as it pushed for a late winner but was caught out by Iwobi.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.