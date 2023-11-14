Ivy League Penn gets 22 points from Tyler Perkins in 76-72 win over No. 21 Villanova at the Palestra

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyler Perkins scored 22 points and Penn trailed for only 53 seconds in a 76-72 victory over No. 21 Villanova at the Palestra. The game ended with students from the Ivy League underdog mobbing the court for a wild celebration. The Quakers were 12-point underdogs according to FanDuel Sportsbook. They won for only the 19th time in 70 games against the Wildcats in a series that dates to 1922. Perkins, a freshman guard, was clutch down the stretch, scoring big buckets every time the Wildcats edged closer. Justin Moore led Villanova with 25 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.