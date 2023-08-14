Ivy League football season to begin without Teevens or Bagnoli for 1st time in more than 30 years

BOSTON (AP) — Ivy League coaches shared stories, praise and prayers for Dartmouth coach Buddy Teevens, who sustained a spinal cord injury and had a leg amputated after a bicycling accident in March. Acting head coach Sammy McCorkle said Monday on the conference’s media day Zoom call that Teevens is working hard to get better. Teevens went to Dartmouth and quarterbacked the Big Green to the 1978 Ivy League title. The 66-year-old led the school to five more conference championships in two stints as coach. He is a pioneer in coaching techniques, banning all tackling in practice since 2010 to lower the risk of traumatic brain injuries.

