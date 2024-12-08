Ivy-Curry scores 16 points as UCF remains unbeaten at home, tops Tarleton State 66-51

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Ivy-Curry hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points and UCF won its seventh straight home game, topping Tarleton State 66-51. The Knights (7-2) held an opponent to fewer than 60 points for the second straight game, having held California Baptist to 59 points in a 74-59 win. The Texans’ 51 points are the fewest by an opponent this season.

