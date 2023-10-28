Ivory’s juggling catch caps 22-point St. Francis (PA) comeback to top Merrimack, 28-21

LORETTO, Penn. (AP) — Jayden Ivory made a juggling catch on a deep pass tipped by a defender and turned it into a 71-yard score and St. Francis (PA) beat Merrimack 28-21. The play capped a 22-point fourth quarter. Ty Yokum scored from the 1 to end an 11-play, 60-yard third-quarter drive that put the Warriors up 21-6 after three.

