Ivory Coast was ‘already dead’ at the Africa Cup. But the Elephants are somehow in the semifinals

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Host country Ivory Coast is writing Hollywood scripts at the Africa Cup of Nations. The team has been implausibly avoiding elimination again and again in the tournament and somehow the Elephants have made it to the semifinals. The players held their heads after their latest incredible escape as if they couldn’t believe it, either. Ivory Coast came from behind while playing a man short with two late goals to beat Mali 2-1 in their quarterfinal. Ivory Coast captain Serge Aurier says “that’s what makes the beauty of this Africa Cup right from the start.”

