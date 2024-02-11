Ivory Coast rallies to beat Nigeria 2-1 and win Africa Cup of Nations

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Sébastien Haller has scored late for Ivory Coast to come from behind and win the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-1 victory over rival Nigeria in the final. Haller fired in from close range in the 81st minute to complete the turnaround after Franck Kessié drew the host nation level in the 62nd. It’s Ivory Coast’s third title after wins in 1992 and 2015, both won on penalties. Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong had scored in the 38th against the run of play with a header to a corner. The Super Eagles had been outplayed in the first half and really only threatened again after Haller scored.

