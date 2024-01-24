Ivory Coast fires Jean-Louis Gasset as coach on same day it reaches Africa Cup last 16

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivory Coast coach Jean-Louis Gasset has been fired on the same day the team qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations knockout stage. The Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) said Wednesday that it was terminating the contracts of the French coach and his assistant “for insufficient results.” Former Ivory Coast midfielder Emerse Faé was to take charge on an interim basis. Host nation Ivory Coast later finished among the best four third-place finishers among the six groups. They advance to the last 16 along with the top two in each group.

