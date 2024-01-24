Ivory Coast fires Jean-Louis Gasset as coach despite team’s chance to reach Africa Cup last 16

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivory Coast coach Jean-Louis Gasset has been fired despite the team still having a chance of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations knockout stage. The Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) said Wednesday that it was terminating the contracts of the French coach and his assistant “for insufficient results.” Former Ivory Coast midfielder Emerse Faé was to take charge on an interim basis. Host nation Ivory Coast failed to secure automatic qualification to the tournament’s knockout stage when it was beaten 4-0 by Equatorial Guinea on Monday. It left the Elephants reliant on results in other groups to finish among the best four third-place finishers for a place in the last 16.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.