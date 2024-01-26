Ivory Coast fails to land coach Hervé Renard ‘on loan’ from France women’s team for Africa Cup

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Host nation Ivory Coast has failed to land French coach Hervé Renard “on loan” from the France women’s team for the rest of the Africa Cup of Nations. Renard led Ivory Coast to the Africa Cup title win in 2015 and the country’s soccer federation was keen to bring him back for another attempt after firing his compatriot Jean-Louis Gasset on Wednesday. But talks with the French federation over a possible loan deal for Renard broke down without agreement on Thursday. Renard tells Canal Plus, “The negotiations did not finish favorably, it’s because it shouldn’t have been. I’d have loved it but fate chose otherwise.”

