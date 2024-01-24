Ivory Coast edges into Africa Cup last 16 despite firing its coach. Morocco’s win boosts host nation

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Host nation Ivory Coast has squeezed into the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on the day it fired its coach. Morocco’s 1-0 win over Zambia in Group F has ensured Ivory Coast finished among the fourth-best third-place team, thus just qualifying for the knockout stage. Morocco’s win set off celebrations in Abidjan, the largest city in Ivory Coast, where there were fireworks, supporters cheering and fans driving around honking their car horns. Morocco, Congo, Mali, South Africa and Namibia all advanced to the last 16 as well.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.